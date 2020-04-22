Old Charter Chinkapin Oak Get It

Chinkapin Oak is the latest in Old Charter’s series of experimental whiskeys to use oak from unusual origins to age whiskey. Following in the footsteps of the French and Mongolian oak projects, Chinkapin Oak is a whiskey aged in barrels made from the staves of the Midwestern Chinkapin oak species, which added some cool, spicy depth to the whiskey. Dried cherries, deep honey notes, and a finish of baking spices and dark chocolate make this one to try out for an educational (and tasty) dram.

[$70; buffalotracedistillery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!