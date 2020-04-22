Old Forester 150th Anniversary Bourbon Batch 1 Get It

The Old Forester 150th Anniversary release was a shock to bourbon lovers this year. Not one but three separate batches bearing the 150th badge were released into the market in early October. Each batch was a little different (similar to our annual favorite Old Forester Birthday Bourbon release), but we’re going to agree with Master Taster Jackie Zykan and say Batch No. 1 is far superior. This 125.6-proof bourbon is unimaginably fruity, showing maple syrup, baked apple notes that recall family dinners, and a moderately spicy finish featuring notes of graham cracker and nutmeg, which give structure to an incredible, flavorful bourbon.

[$150; oldforester.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!