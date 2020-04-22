Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Batch Proof Bourbon 2020 Get It

Woodford’s Batch Proof is a heavy hitter at 123.6 proof, but it’s deceptively mellow. At full strength, it’s surprisingly creamy, with earthy layers of oak and a hint of vanilla cream, and a long, dry finish with some honey sweetness. But with water, those sweet notes change to butterscotch, and notes of cherry and toasted rye bread come forward, really showing what this bottle can do. This is a gorgeous whiskey with great structure, and it’s the best cask strength we’ve tasted this year.

[$130; drizly.com]

