It’s not hard to find good bourbons these days, but you may have to be prepared to pay some pretty lofty prices to get your hands on the best stuff. With Pappy prices through the roof, other cult hits going mainstream due to award recognition, and our big mouths ruining the secrets for everyone, the whiskey gems (especially those in the under $50 range) don’t stay hidden for long.

Recently we’ve collected some great bargain bottles at the $25-and-under price point in the past, but there’s another bracket under $50 that’s secretly laden with tons of great bottles. Once you get closer to the $50 price point, it’s a bigger financial risk to try something new. That $50 could buy two bottles of some of our favorite bargain bourbons after all, so to justify the extra expense the premium bottle should meet higher standards. Normally, we expect an age statement after $30, though there are good exceptions to consider.

So now we’ve assembled them here for you to add to your list, so our advice is to get to shopping before they disappear too.

