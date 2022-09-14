8. 1792 Small Batch BourbonGet it
For those unaware, 1792 got its name because it was originally called Ridgewood Reserve 1792. It’s been distilled at Barton 1792 Distillery since 2002. In the years since, it’s gained popularity and won numerous awards. Its flagship expression is its Small Batch Bourbon. This high-rye small batch bourbon is made up of hand-selected barrels picked by the brand’s master distiller. It’s known for its mix of sweetness and spice with notes of buttery caramel, sweet corn, candied pecans, and warming rye spice.
[$34.99; 1792bourbon.com]
