20 Best Bourbons Under $50 That Are an Incredible Bargain

3. Bib & Tucker 6 Year Bourbon

If you haven’t yet tried any releases from Tennessee’s Bib & Tucker, now’s the time. This highly regarded, award-winning whiskey was aged for at least six years in new, charred American oak barrels. This results in a big, bold, nuanced sipper with notes of candied pecans, vanilla beans, butterscotch, and a final flourish of warming, nutty, slightly spicy sweetness at the end. 

[$49.99; bibandtuckerbourbon.com]  

