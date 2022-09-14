3. Bib & Tucker 6 Year BourbonGet it
If you haven’t yet tried any releases from Tennessee’s Bib & Tucker, now’s the time. This highly regarded, award-winning whiskey was aged for at least six years in new, charred American oak barrels. This results in a big, bold, nuanced sipper with notes of candied pecans, vanilla beans, butterscotch, and a final flourish of warming, nutty, slightly spicy sweetness at the end.
[$49.99; bibandtuckerbourbon.com]
