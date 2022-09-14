Food & Drink

20 Best Bourbons Under $50 That Are an Incredible Bargain

A bottle of Larceny Small Batch Bourbon
19
10. Larceny Small Batch Bourbon

This popular small-batch bourbon gets its soft, smooth, easy-to-drink flavor from the use of wheat in the mash bill instead of the usual spicy rye. One of the best sipping whiskies on the market, Larceny Small Batch is loaded with flavors of buttery caramel, brown sugar, vanilla, rich oak, dried cherries, and dried orange peels. The finish is long, warming, sweet, and unforgettable. 

[$26; larcenybourbon.com]

