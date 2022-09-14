2. Old Forester 1897 BourbonGet it
This award-winning whiskey was created to pay homage to the US Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. Unsurprisingly, it’s a bottled-in-bond, 100-proof, bold, rich whiskey that was aged for a minimum of four years in a federally bonded warehouse in accordance with the rules and regulations. It’s known for flavors of fresh coffee, vanilla beans, raisins, oak, and gentle spices. It ends with a fruity, spicy, sweet finish.
[$49.99; oldforester.com]
