4. Russell's Reserve 10 Year Bourbon
Wild Turkey Rare Breed and Wild Turkey 101 are absolute must-have bourbons if you’re trying to build a great home bar. But you’d be remiss if you forgot about Russell’s Reserve 10, an award-winner from the distillery’s offshoot brand from iconic distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell. Aged for at least 10 years in No. 4 alligator char American oak barrels, it’s loaded with rich oak, sweet vanilla, caramel, and gentle winter spices.
[$36.99; russellsreserve.com]
