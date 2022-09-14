Food & Drink

20 Best Bourbons Under $50 That Are an Incredible Bargain

4. Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Bourbon

Wild Turkey Rare Breed and Wild Turkey 101 are absolute must-have bourbons if you’re trying to build a great home bar. But you’d be remiss if you forgot about Russell’s Reserve 10, an award-winner from the distillery’s offshoot brand from iconic distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell. Aged for at least 10 years in No. 4 alligator char American oak barrels, it’s loaded with rich oak, sweet vanilla, caramel, and gentle winter spices. 

[$36.99; russellsreserve.com]

