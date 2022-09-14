7. Woodinville BourbonGet it
This Washington State-produced bourbon is gaining quite a bit of popularity in recent years—and for good reason. Its expressions are high-quality and memorable, especially its flagship straight bourbon. This small-batch bourbon is made from locally sourced grains before being mashed, distilled, and barreled at the distillery before being trucked over the Cascade Mountains to its private barrel houses. This results in a sweet, rich, nuanced whiskey with hints of vanilla beans, sweet caramel, brown sugar, and dried fruits. The finish is warming, sweet, and decadent.
[$38.99; woodinvillewhiskeyco.com]
