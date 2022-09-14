6. Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch BourbonGet it
Wyoming Whiskey is one of the many brands proving that great whiskey can be produced in states other than Kentucky. Founded in 2006, Wyoming Whiskey is the state’s first legal whiskey distillery. Its flagship expression is its small batch, an 88-proof, award-winning whiskey known for its flavor of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, cinnamon, and light wintry spices.
[$39.99; wyomingwhiskey.com]
