Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

2. Bache-Gabrielsen American Oak Cognac Get it

Bache-Gabrielsen American Oak Cognac really bridges the gap between Europe and the U.S. in the best way possible. An eau-de-vie made from Ugni Blanc grapes is matured in traditional Limousin oak barrels before being finished in Tennessee whiskey barrels for the final six months. The result is a surprisingly oaky Cognac with notes of buttery caramel, fudge, vanilla, and light fruit. It’s a great gateway into the world of Cognac for American whiskey drinkers.

[$45.99; bache-gabrielsen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!