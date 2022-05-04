Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

3. Copper & Kings Butchertown Brandy Get it

Copper & Kings Butchertown Brandy gets its name from the area of Louisville where the distillery is located. This 240-proof, potent brandy is a blend of reserve casks specifically selected by the distiller. This small-batch brandy is distilled in copper pot stills, then matured in 75 percent ex-bourbon barrels and 25 percent new American oak casks. It’s non-chill filtered and carries notes of caramel; vanilla; ripe berries; and slight, peppery spice. It’s a bold, high-proof brandy that deserves to be sipped slowly on a cool evening.

[$56.99; cooperandkings.com]

