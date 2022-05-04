Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

4. Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy

If you’re new to American brandy, you might not have heard of Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy, but you should. This California-made, 86-proof blend of Alembic and Coffey still brandies is complex and known for its flavors of caramel apples, rich oak, coconut, and toasted vanilla beans. It’s lightly spiced and mellow, making it easy to drink. It’s the kind of brandy that makes you wonder why you never got into drinking brandy before.

[$49.99; argonautbrandy.com]

