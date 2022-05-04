Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

5. Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac Get it

When it comes to great Cognac choices, Pierre Ferrand has quite a few. But our favorite is Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac. Bottled at a higher proof than contemporary VS cognacs, Pierre Ferrand 1840 was created to pay tribute to the Cognacs used for cocktails in the 1800s. This complex, flavorful Cognac is highlighted by flavors of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, fruit esters, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. It’s balanced and flavorful enough to be sipped neat, but shines as the base for your favorite cocktail.

[$39.99; maisonferrand.com]

