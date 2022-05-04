Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

6. Camus Port Cask Finish Cognac Get it

We’ve already heard about a flavorful Cognac finished in Tennessee whiskey barrels, now it’s time for port casks. First, the eau-de-vie is aged in the traditional style, using lightly toasted casks. This small-batch Cognac is then finished in old tawny port barrels. This results in a well-balanced spirit with notes of dried cherries, chocolate, vanilla beans, butterscotch, and a nice hit of cinnamon and cracked black pepper. The mix of sweetness and spice makes it a tremendous sipper after a heavy meal.

[$65.99; shopcamuscognac.us]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!