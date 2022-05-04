Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

7. Singani 63 Brandy Get it

Singani 63 is touted as a “Steven Soderbergh adventure” and that’s exactly what it is. This unaged, Bolivian brandy is made from grapes grown at ridiculously high altitudes, creating a rich, unique flavor. Soderbergh learned about this spirit while working on the movie Che and quickly became obsessed with bringing its soft, mellow notes of flowers, fruit ester, vanilla, and gentle spice to the rest of the world. He did just that.

[$30.99; singani63.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!