Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

8. Monnet V.S.O.P Cognac

If you’re a fan of Cognac, you’ve probably heard of different well-known VSOP Cognacs. While we’re not here to tell you not to drink your go-to brand, we just think you’d enjoy this very special spirit. It’s matured for a minimum of four years in Limousin oak barrels in Jarnac, France. Its fruity, vanilla, caramel, honey, and rich oak flavor make it an exceptional sipping Cognac well worth the price.

[$55; monnet.com]

