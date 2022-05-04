Best Brandies and Cognacs to Drink Right Now

9. Martell Blue Swift Get it

If there’s an expression to bridge the gap between bourbon and Cognac drinkers, it’s Martell Blue Swift. The first VSOP cognac to be finished in ex-bourbon barrels, it’s known for its mix of fruit esters and rich caramel (from traditional maturation), as ell as toasted oak, vanilla beans, butterscotch, and dried fruit (from the bourbon casks). It’s mellow, easy to drink, and a perfect addition to your home bar or bar cart.

[$49.99; martell.com]

