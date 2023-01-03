Food & Drink

These Fine Canadian Whiskies Are Definitely Worth a Shot

A bottle of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whisky
10
1 / 10

1. Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whisky

Few brands are shifting Canadian whisky’s underappreciated status more than Alberta—especially its award-winning Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whisky. Named “World Whisky Of The Year” by Jim Murray in the 2021 Whisky Bible, this 127-proof, cask-strength whisky is made with 100 percent Canadian-grown rye. It’s known for its palate of vanilla, caramel, dried fruits, oak, and light (but peppery) spices. 

[$68.99; albertadistillers.com

