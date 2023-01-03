2. Shelter Point Single Malt Canadian Whisky Get it

When it comes to Canadian whisky, you probably either think of blended whisky or rye whisky—not single malt. The folks at Shelter Point are hoping to change that. This small-batch single malt from Vancouver Island is pot-still distilled and aged in multiple barrels. It’s known for its flavors of dried fruits, salted caramel, vanilla beans, candied orange peels, and light spices—perfect for those who love single malt but are pining for a new experience.

[$81.99; shelterpoint.ca]

