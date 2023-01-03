3. Bearface Triple Oak Canadian Whisky Get it

This corn-based, single-grain whisky spent seven years maturing in American oak barrels that formerly held bourbon, as well as French oak red wine barrels and virgin Hungarian oak. If that sounds like a complex aging process, the flavor profile—dark chocolate, sticky toffee, vanilla bean, maple candy, and dried fruits—only adds to it. It’s known for its mellow, easy-drinking palate that’s well suited to sipping neat or on the rocks.

[$31.99; us.bearfacewhisky.com]

