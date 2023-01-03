4. J.P. Wiser’s 18 Year Canadian Whisky Get it

With a history that can be traced back to the mid-1800s, J.P. Wiser’s has spent centuries crafting the art of blending whisky. Its 18-year-old (previously called Wiser’s Very Old) is an award-winning, easy-drinking marriage of grain whiskies. It’s known for its smooth, easy-drinking flavor profile with notes of candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, buttery caramel, and cracked black pepper. It’s a nice, warming mix of sweetness and spice.

[$68.99; jpwisers.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!