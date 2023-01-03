5. Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky Get it

Any mention of well-made Canadian whisky in the last decade must include Caribou Crossing. Owned by renowned spirits brand Sazerac, the legacy brand is often referred to as the first Canadian single-barrel whisky—ever. Made from hand-selected barrels, this American oak barrel-matured whisky is only released twice per year. Fans of this expression love its hints of dried fruits, candied nuts, toffee, vanilla, and chocolate. The finish is dry, warming, and highly memorable.

[$52.99; sazerac.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!