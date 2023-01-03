7. Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve Whisky Get it

Named for the type of oak barrels it’s matured in, this popular blend of three different mature grain whiskies is added to Canadian oak casks and aged for another two years. Like many whiskies, it’s believed that the area’s harsh, cold winter directly impacts that aging process. This creates a marvelous amalgamation of flavors. It’s nutty, chocolatey, and peppery with notes of vanilla and maple candy. Enjoy neat or on the rocks on a chilly evening.

[$54.99; fortycreekwhisky.com]

