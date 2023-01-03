8. Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky Get it

The king of Canadian whisky brands, Crown Royal offers an always-reliable sipper with its flagship blended whisky. But for something truly special, grab a bottle of Crown Royal Reserve. The whiskies that make up this blend are hand picked by the company’s master blender, and are known to be some of the rarest, most nuanced out there. This results in a creamy, smooth whisky with notes of candied apples, vanilla beans, caramel candy, rich oak, and wintry spices.

[$49; crownroyal.com]

