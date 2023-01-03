Food & Drink

These Fine Canadian Whiskies Are Definitely Worth a Shot

A bottle of Ellington Reserve 8 Year Canadian Whisky
10
Courtesy image 9 / 10

9. Ellington Reserve 8 Year Canadian Whisky

Get it

This underappreciated Canadian whisky is matured for a minimum of eight years in charred oak barrels. Not a lot is known about the mash bill and where the whisky comes from, but there’s nothing mysterious about the flavor. The award-winning whisky is loaded with notes of sticky toffee, vanilla beans, oak, and wintry rye spices. 

[$19.99; totalwine.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink