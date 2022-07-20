As if you need another excuse to drink tequila. Nonetheless, here it is. This Sunday, July 24, is National Tequila Day. Given that Monday isn’t the most ideal day to be hungover, may we suggest foregoing straight tequila shots this year and opting for a canned tequila cocktail with lower ABV and exactly the sort of no-fuss, super-tasty, legit craft experience you’re looking for on a National Tequila Day Sunday? Here are ten of our favorites. Salud!

1. Onda Tequila Seltzer

An extended moment of Zen awaits all sippers of this 5% ABV sipper co-founded by actor Shay Mitchell. Each can of Onda Tequila Seltzer contains 100% Blanco tequila sourced from a women-owned and operated distillery in Jalisco, Mexico—and just 100 calories. Crafted with real fruit juice and zero added sugar, Onda’s round of flavors are bound to please any kind of palate. Lime, Blood Orange, Watermelon, Grapefruit, Mango, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, and Strawberry are on the current lineup—and good luck having just one. Onda is also available for same-day delivery from Minibar, GoPuff, and Drizly.

[$65; 24-pack; onda.com]

2. SouthNorte Crafted Cocktails

Palomas, Mexican mules, and one of our favorite underappreciated tequila cocktails—the Matador (tequila, pineapple, lime, club soda)—have all found a home with San Diego-based SouthNorte. The lauded maker of Mexican-style craft beers now crafts these 7% ABV premium cocktails with premium tequila and lime in all three offerings. Company brewmaster Ryan Brooks honed his craft in Baja before returning home to San Diego, so you know this casa takes the art of Mexico-inspired, canned craft cocktails seriously.

[from $12; 4-pack; drizly.com]

3. Madre Mezcal Madre Desert Water

Of course, tequila’s smoky cousin mezcal will be making its way onto this list. A riff on West Texas “ranch water” (tequila, lime juice, and preferably Topo Chico sparkling mineral water), Madre Mezcal’s 5% ABV Madre Desert Water is a mix of Madre Espadin mezcal, sparkling water, real fruit, plants, herbs, and no artificial flavoring or colors. Of the four current flavors, our personal favorite is Grapefruit and Yerba Santa. But grab a variety pack so you can also try the Original, Prickly Pear and Lemon, and Mushroom, Sage, and Honey.

[$20; 4-pack; drizly.com]

