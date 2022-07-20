10. PARCH Non-Alcoholic Agave Cocktail Get It

If you don’t drink but want to partake in National Tequila Day festivities, meet PARCH—the first non-alcoholic, blue weber agave-based canned beverage infused with desert botanicals and adaptogens. Opt for either the Prickly Paloma (Blue Weber agave, grapefruit, orange bitters, lime juice, and a melange of botanicals) or the Spiced Piñarita, with its prickly pear cactus fruit, mole bitters, cocoa extract, and chamomile. Either way, your taste buds will be delighted, as will energy levels on Monday morning.

[$40; 8-pack; drinkparch.com]

