11. Onda Tequila Seltzer Get It

An extended moment of Zen awaits all sippers of this 5% ABV sipper co-founded by actor Shay Mitchell. Each can of Onda Tequila Seltzer contains 100% Blanco tequila sourced from a women-owned and operated distillery in Jalisco, Mexico—and just 100 calories. Crafted with real fruit juice and zero added sugar, Onda’s round of flavors are bound to please any kind of palate. Lime, Blood Orange, Watermelon, Grapefruit, Mango, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, and Strawberry are on the current lineup—and good luck having just one. Onda is also available for same-day delivery from Minibar, GoPuff, and Drizly.

[$65; 24-pack; onda.com]

