4. Flying Embers Canned Cocktails

This tantalizing debut from Flying Embers just arrived earlier this month. The Sparkling Margarita Variety Pack showcases three flavors—Classic Lime, Blood Orange Pomegranate, and Strawberry Guava—each made with lime juice and agave nectar, and aged in tequila barrels for a nuanced depth of flavor (all 10% ABV). The Sparkling Mojito Variety pack—Lime, Watermelon, and Mango—are all brewed with lime juice and mint, and aged in rum barrels, for a unique medley of citrus, tropical fruit, and muddled mint (all 8% ABV). Your third option: order both variety packs and thank us later.

[$12; 6-pack; flyingembers.com]

