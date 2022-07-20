5. Post Meridiem Spirit Co. The Real Lime Juice Margarita Get It

Who’s got time to mix fresh margaritas when a game of cornhole’s in full swing and the grill is fired up for dinner? Solution: raise a tin of this inspired margarita at your next cookout for delicious proof that a canned versions of tequila’s most popular cocktail can be the real deal. Made with just those three classic ingredients: silver tequila, orange Curaçao, and 100% lime juice, Post Meridiem bills itself as the most authentic can-o-marg out there. Case in point: they’re 25% ABV. Pace yourself accordingly.

[$18; 4-pack; postmeridiemspirits.com]

