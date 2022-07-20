6. MARGS Get It

Looking for something on the lighter side booze-wise? This ready-to-drink canned cocktail is 5% ABV. Unveiled in summer 2021, each of its five flavors employs top-quality tequila—corroborated by MARGS Double Gold award at its first San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Low in sugar and calories, MARGS come in five fab flavors— Classic, Mango, Coconut, Spicy, and Mezcal.

[$50; 16-pack; sipmargs.com]

