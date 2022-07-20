8. Boulevard Brewing Co. Tequila Paloma Fling Craft Cocktail Get It

Kansa City, MO’s Boulevard Brewing Co. recently debuted the Tequila Paloma Fling Craft Cocktail, and it’s a winner. The libation is an invigorating mix of Una Vida Tequila with zingy grapefruit, along with a splash of lime and sweet soda. At 9% ABV, you’ll be teleported to a metaphorical Mexican beach in a can or two. Speaking of which, how great is that label art? Rum aficionados will lean toward Fling’s Mai Tai. The Blood Orange Vodka Soda is pretty stellar too.

[$13; 4-pack; boulevard.com]

Five Ridiculously Easy Tequila Recipes You worked hard all week, so the cocktail you kick back with on a Friday night shouldn't be a labori... Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!