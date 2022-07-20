9. Tequila Cazadores Canned Cocktails Get It

Few canned margaritas are as decorated with national awards as Tequila Cazadores—which recently snagged a pair of golds from San Francisco World Spirits and New York International Spirits competitions. Made with 100% Agave Tequila Cazadores Blanco (a recipe launched a full century ago in 1922), the brand’s Margarita, Spicy Margarita, and Paloma are a manageable 5.9% ABV and can be found on Drizly, Minibar, Reservebar, and Instacart.

[$15; 4-pack; cazadores.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!