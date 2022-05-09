Looking to wind down after a long day? Crack open a cold one. No, not that cold one. These New Age bevs elicit tranquility with adaptogens and CBD, THC’s chill cousin that lends relaxing qualities without the high. That’s due to hemp oil, which has a calming effect on the central nervous system. Though pricey, these cure-alls in a can provide “benefits for anxiety and more diffuse relief all over your body,” says Janice Bissex, R.D.N., holistic cannabis practitioner at Jannabis Wellness. “Plus, drinks are convenient, fun and a good alternative if you avoid alcohol.” Check for purity and quality from the brand’s certificate of analysis, done by a third party. Isolate is the purest form of CBD, but broad- and full-spectrum hemp extract contain other compounds that may bump up benefits. Choose drinks without artificial flavors and no more than 5 g sugar.

Vybes

The brand’s CBD bevs boast 25 mg hemp extract from CBD isolate for potency and lack of weed-y aftertaste. Fresh-squeezed juice and wild herbs get your taste buds buzzing with flavors like Peach Ginger, Strawberry Lavender and Blueberry Mint. They’ve got depth at just 40 calories (or less) and 4 to 10 g sugar. Its Sparkling Adaptogenic Drinks (above) ease anxiety with mood-stabilizing ashwagandha, L-theanine and rhodiola.

[$36, 6-pack; idrinkvybes.com]

Mad Tasty

Broad-spectrum hemp extract (20 mg) is turned into a water-soluble solution to ensure even dosing and greater absorption to achieve harmony against external aggravators, resulting in enhanced mood, sharper inflammatory response and better sleep. Hemp extract can be bitter, but Yuzu Citrus—a refreshing blend of grapefruit, lemon and mandarin—balances its earthiness. Each can has up to 15 calories and no added sugar.

[$30, 6-pack; madtasty.com]