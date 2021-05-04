The 4 Best CBD Gummies in the UK Reviewed for 2021

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has become one of the most well-known health and wellness supplements in the United Kingdom over the past few years. Written about in publications, health blogs, talked about on television and all over social media, the chances are high that you have at least heard about CBD and some of the benefits of CBD.

CBD oil, CBD capsules, CBD cream, CBD tinctures, and CBD vapes all remain popular choices among those who love to use CBD.

But what about those who want a simpler solution?

This is where CBD gummies come in, making taking your CBD as easy as eating a tasty treat. One of the most well-known edibles in the CBD industry are gummies, which come in all kinds of fruit flavours and strengths to give you the ultimate choice in how you take your CBD. If you’re looking for the best CBD oil UK, click here.

What are the benefits of CBD gummies?

CBD is very helpful for many people all across the UK, offering a few potential health benefits that can really be helpful for the user. Here are some of the main reasons people are so keen to get their daily dose of CBD.

It may aid in the treatment of chronic pains

It may help users fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer

It may be capable of helping people who deal with seizures find relief

It might be useful for those who deal with mental conditions such as depression

These aren’t the only benefits of CBD, either – there are many more, and the benefits are highly dependent on the person using it.

The UK’s 5 Best CBD Gummies Reviewed for 2021

Looking for only the best CBD gummies in the UK market? Don’t let your first taste of CBD be subpar. Make sure you are shortening your search for the best CBD brands by simply checking out this short list of some of the best options on offer for CBD gummies in the UK in 2021. Each of these brands have something for everyone, so read carefully to find the best option for you.

Blessed CBD is a top-rated CBD company who is expanding their range of quality CBD edibles. Being a family-owned and operated brand, they take the quality of their products very seriously, and like Vibes CBD below, you don’t have to trust them alone when it comes to the quality and strength of their products.

Blessed CBD uses third-party lab reports in the making of their products, as well, so everyone who is curious can simply check for themselves to make sure that Blessed CBD is being honest about the natural ingredients that go into their products. You can check all of the ingredients as well as verify the amount of CBD in every product for yourself by checking out the lab test results.

Blessed CBD sources most of the hemp for their products from the USA state of Colorado, where the cultivation of organic cannabis or hemp is legal and regulated. This means strict growing standards that ensure all of their hemp products meet their high standards of quality. When you really want only the best, quality products that are backed up by verifiable test results, you need only turn to Blessed CBD and their impressive range of tasty CBD gummies.

While Vibes CBD might be a relative newcomer to the CBD industry in the UK, don’t let that fool you. This company is making waves in the scene, thanks to their wide array of great, affordable CBD products, which of course, include their line of CBD gummies.

Vibes CBD is serious about making sure their products are safe and good for everyone to use, which is why they take such special care to make sure they are made out of only purely organic hemp. The company is most well-known for their CBD oils, but has recently begun expanding their range of gummies, too.

Vibes CBD uses their own CO2 extraction process in the making of their products, and the company uses third-party lab reports to disseminate what goes into the making of their hemp extract products. When you shop with Vibes CBD, you know that you are always getting organic, non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and completely THC-free CBD products that contain zero gluten.

If you want to be sure you are only getting vegan CBD gummies and like to verify lab reports for yourself, Vibes CBD is a company that won’t let you down.

3. CBDistillery

While some CBD brands will have a weaker option for those just getting started with CBD (often somewhere in the range of 10mg of CBD) CBDistillery wants to make something for the more CBD-savvy.

All of their gummy and CBD sweets products start off at 30mg of CBD in strength, making for a potent product that everyone can enjoy. You could even make taking your CBD a little cheaper, since you will be getting close to your daily dosing with only one gummy. Folks looking to experiment with higher doses of CBD or simply save time and money might like to give CBDistillery’s more potent CBD products a try.

4. Excite CBD

Excite CBD is another brand on this list that is fairly new to the scene, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take them seriously. They make sure their products are not only organic, but gluten-free and potent, giving folks access to stronger CBD gummies in a good range of flavours, and at affordable costs.

The company also wants to let their customers know that they can be trusted. In a similar vein to Blessed and Vibes, Excite CBD makes it easy for anyone to verify the claims they make about their products through the use of third-party testing. You should note when shopping with Excite CBD, however, that their products are all full-spectrum CBD, which means they could contain trace amounts of THC.

A tiny bit of THC can be great for people looking to achieve the full entourage effect, but not necessarily the best option for those who might have to take drug tests every now and then. Still, if you don’t mind a little THC in your CBD products and want to see some of the quality products on offer, give Excite CBD a glance.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp might be one of the most recognizable names on this list for many folks in the United Kingdom, and this is because the company has been around since 2015, introducing UK citizens to CBD for the last several years. In fact, the brand has become so popular that their products are now on offer not only just on their website, but also in plenty of high street stores across the country.

What sets Love Hemp apart from the competition, though? One of the main things is their impressive array of high-quality CBD products, which include their CBD gummies, tinctures, hemp oil, and more. Each of their gummies are free from artificial sweeteners and contain only 5mg of CBD, enabling folks to get a sense of how CBD affects them at a weaker level before they move onto stronger products.

Love Hemp makes broad-spectrum CBD products that are completely THC-free, as well as being entirely sugar free. Like other CBD brands mentioned here, the company is also serious about maintaining their vision for making only organic hemp products, so you will be sure every single dose is completely natural, with no synthetic additives or pesticides.

Are CBD gummies legal in the UK?

CBD is legal in the United Kingdom, so long as it follows the latest regulations set by the UK government and FSA (Food Standards Agency).

While some folks might hear about CBD’s relation to the cannabis plant and think it is illegal, don’t worry – CBD is perfectly legal in the United Kingdom as long as it meets the proper legal standards and is only sold as a food supplement. When you think about marijuana and hear about people getting high as a result of using it, this is because of the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) found in the plant. This is the psychoactive cannabinoid that gives users a high – CBD is non-psychoactive, and as such, does not do this.

CBD, instead, is found abundantly in the hemp plant, one of numerous healthy phytocannabinoids and terpenes. As long as your favorite CBD products do not contain more than 1 mg of CBD and have been through the Novel Foods regulation process, they are considered legal for adults to buy in the UK.

Remember – if you’re currently taking other medications, always speak to your doctor to check for any potential drug/CBD interactions and side effects.

Why choose CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are one of the simplest ways for anyone to get started in taking CBD. Whether they are brand new to CBD or have been using it for years, taking your CBD can be simple and fun with CBD gummies, which are available in all kinds of different strengths and fruity flavours for everyone to enjoy.

There are all kinds of CBD brands out there making high-quality vegan gummies, so whether it is your first time looking for that perfect dose of CBD or even if you have been on the CBD train for years, knowing how you can do your endocannabinoid system a world of good with the highest-quality pure CBD products will be handy knowledge down the line.

CBD gummy bears and other edibles make it simple for you to take your CBD – no lugging around a bottle and dropper, no having to worry about spilling your CBD oil all over the place – just simply eat a quick, tasty treat. This is why people love CBD gummies so much. For the UK’s best CBD gummies, buy from Blessed CBD.

Ready to try CBD gummies?

Ready to see what CBD can do for you? If you want to skip the juggling of bottles and vapes, worrying about carrying oils around, and more, then you might consider some of these top choices for UK CBD gummies.

Each of these best CBD gummies UK brands make organic and quality products that are dosed for any experience level, so choose the one that best suits your needs and your budget, and get started with a CBD regimen of your own so you can enjoy some of the health and wellness benefits the hemp plant can bring you for yourself.

