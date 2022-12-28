The unmatched joy of New Year’s Eve lies both in its spontaneity and its predictability. Sure, there are traditions synonymous with the celebration that we’ve come to expect each and every year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t look forward to them.

Case in point: the all-important champagne toast. As the clock nears its midnight chime, folks around the world count down the last 10 seconds of the year. Kisses are doled out, confetti is thrown, and glasses of bubbly are joyously clinked.

Champagne has seemingly always been the sip of choice for the occasion. But just like other types of wine, each bottle of champagne and sparkling has their own best-use case (and price point). Some higher-priced bottles might work perfectly for a small shindig, while you might want to explore more affordable options for a large party.

Choosing the Right Bottle for You

Price aside, quality is found in consistency, says Lieven DeGeyndt, founder of Champagne and sparkling wine subscription service Sparkle-ist.

“Higher-quality bubbles will be as good, if not better, after the bottle has been open a little while,” DeGeyndt says. “Lower-quality bubbles may begin to taste sweet or new flavors that were not present at first may start to appear and can be a little strong. To put it another way: Do you find it easily drinkable, or do you end up sipping it?”

To avoid picking a dud for your NYE celebrations, DeGeyndt suggests seeking out a vintage bottle. Look for a specific year listed on the label as this is often an indicator of better quality. He also emphasizes that Champagne isn’t always the be-all, end-all. You’re often going to get better quality and taste by buying a high-quality sparkling wine. Think a crémant or cava, instead of a lower-priced Champagne.

“For $20-$35 you can find real value—quality bottles that are accessible, fun, and punch above their weight for sheer deliciousness in a glass,” DeGeyndt adds.

So, regardless of what your New Year’s Eve celebration looks like, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best Champagne and sparkling wine to sip as the ball drops. Please note: Prices are approximate and may vary depending on where you purchase.

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine to Pop This New Year’s Eve

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!