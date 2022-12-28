1. Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Brut Cuis 1er Cru Get it

DeGeyndt tells Men’s Journal that this bottle is a great introduction to Grower Champagnes (producers who farm and produce everything themselves on their land). Pierre Gimonnet is renowned among his peers in Champagne, so you pretty much can’t go wrong with any of his wines. The 1er Cru is his introductory bottle and always a crowd-pleaser—crisp, fresh, dry, and so easy to drink you’ll wonder what happened to the bottle.

[$54; champagne-gimonnet.com]

