10. Gloria Ferrer Carneros Cuvée 2012 Get it

Gloria Ferrer’s Carneros Cuvée is the peak representation of its 335-acre estate in Carneros, CA, made up of 60 percent pinot noir and 40 percent chardonnay. This special cuvée is only produced in select vintage years, with over eight years en tirage and a minimum of six months on the cork. Inside, find a fresh, rich, and complex bubbly with rich aromas of beeswax, toasted almond, and lemon curd.

[$88; gloriaferrer.com]

