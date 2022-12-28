Food & Drink

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine to Pop This New Year’s Eve

A bottle of Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature
13
Courtesy image 11 / 13

11. Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature

Get it

At this price point, we suggest skipping the Veuve and going straight to Billecart. You (and whoever you’re toasting with) will not be disappointed. It’s dry, medium- to full-bodied, fresh, and elegant with a mouthwatering finish. While DeGeyndt admits Billecart-Salmon is a larger producer, he says they’re still a family-owned and operated Champagne house, now headed by Mathieu Roland-Billecart, the seventh generation of his family to produce this high-quality Champagne.

[$73; champagne-billecart.fr

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink