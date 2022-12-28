11. Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature Get it

At this price point, we suggest skipping the Veuve and going straight to Billecart. You (and whoever you’re toasting with) will not be disappointed. It’s dry, medium- to full-bodied, fresh, and elegant with a mouthwatering finish. While DeGeyndt admits Billecart-Salmon is a larger producer, he says they’re still a family-owned and operated Champagne house, now headed by Mathieu Roland-Billecart, the seventh generation of his family to produce this high-quality Champagne.

[$73; champagne-billecart.fr]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!