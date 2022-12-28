Food & Drink

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine to Pop This New Year’s Eve

A bottle of Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
13
Courtesy image 12 / 13

12. Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

Get it

This vibrant sparkler from Napa is an absolute classic, and a steal for the price. You’ll find few who disagree with the taste of this award-winning blend, made up from nearly half-and-half chardonnay and pinot noir, plus 10 percent pinot gris and 5 percent pinot meunier. Notes of crisp apples make a bright appearance, as well as zesty lemon and a pleasantly dry sweetness.

[$23; mummnapa.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink