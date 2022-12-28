13. Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé Get it

This intensely fruity rosé is perfect for those looking for something sweet and fresh with an explosion of flavor. Before even taking a sip, you’ll find strong aromas of strawberry, raspberry, and other ripe red fruits, balanced on the palate with a creamy texture, subtle hints of vanilla, and a froth of tiny bubbles. This is not your average Champagne, but definitely a fun one for ringing in the new year on a different note.

[$70; moet.com]

