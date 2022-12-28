Food & Drink

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine to Pop This New Year’s Eve

A bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé
13
Courtesy image 13 / 13

13. Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé

Get it

This intensely fruity rosé is perfect for those looking for something sweet and fresh with an explosion of flavor. Before even taking a sip, you’ll find strong aromas of strawberry, raspberry, and other ripe red fruits, balanced on the palate with a creamy texture, subtle hints of vanilla, and a froth of tiny bubbles. This is not your average Champagne, but definitely a fun one for ringing in the new year on a different note. 

[$70; moet.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink