2. Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2015 Blanc Get it

This excellent vintage by Moët & Chandon is full of flavor, with invitingly warm, nutty notes of almond, hazelnut, and brioche. Those bakery flavors give way to gentle, juicy fruits and florals, such as peach, pear, elderflower, and jasmine. If you feel like treating yourself (and your friends) this New Year’s Eve, we say go for it.

[$85; moet.com]

