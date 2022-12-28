4. De Saint-Gall Blanc De Blancs Premier Cru Get it

This 100-percent chardonnay Premier Cru has become somewhat of an icon for De Saint-Gall by Union Champagne, whose excellent flavors can be attributed to its terroir from sites like Avize, in the heart of Côte des Blancs. This bottle of bubbly has a pale color and aromas of white flowers, lime blossom, and linden. It’s perfect for celebrating with thanks to a bright mineral freshness on the palate and lively bubbles. Inside, find flavors of crisp green apple and pear, citrus, and yeast.

[$35; de-saint-gall.com]

