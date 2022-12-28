5. Langlois-Chateau Brut Crémant Get it

This polished and fresh crémant is perhaps one of the best bang-for-your-buck options at only $25 a pop, especially considering the winery is owned by the Bollinger family. Inside the bottle, find 60 percent chenin blanc—with 10 percent reserve wine, meaning it’s been aged longer—and equal amounts of chardonnay and cabernet franc making up the rest. Fine bubbles and invitingly tangy citrus flavors make it perfect for keeping the energy up at the party.

[$25; langlois-chatueau.fr]

