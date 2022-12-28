6. Champagne Ayala Rosé Majeur NV Get it

Not a fan of the typical? Try something different this NYE like this blushing rosé dominated by chardonnay with a tint that comes from still red wine, a traditional practice in Champagne. Inside, find both soft creaminess and minerality, with pleasant sweetness and notes of red berries. Its low dosage means you can enjoy multiple glasses and not get a head rush. This also makes it a great option for serving with your New Year’s Eve dinner.

[$85; champagne-ayala.fr]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!