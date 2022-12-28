7. Louis Roederer Brut Premier Get it

Louis Roederer is the largest fully organic house in Champagne, known mostly for its high-end flagship cuvée, Cristal. If you don’t feel like shelling out over $300 for a bottle, we suggest popping open Brut Premier, a well-balanced blend of 40 percent pinot noir, 40 percent chardonnay, and 20 percent pinot meunier. Expect a dry, clean taste with notes of white fruit, stone fruit, and hints of bright citrus.

[$65; louis-roederer.com]

