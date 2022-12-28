8. Juve & Camps Reserva de la Familia Gran Reserva Cava Get it

This cava is easy sipping for any occasion, crafted in the wine region of Northwest Spain known as “Green Spain,” bordered in two directions by the Atlantic Ocean and the flagship cuvée of the Juvé y Camps estate winery. It has rich and elegant aromas of white peaches, toasted bread, and hints of citrus. It’s also the choice cava of Spain’s royal family, regularly served at all official banquets.

[$19; juveycamps.com]

