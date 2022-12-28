9. Champagne Bollinger Special CuvéeGet it
Complexity bottled, these bubbles are perfect for the discerning Champagne sipper who doesn’t plan to quickly down the contents of their midnight flute. A carefully crafted blend of pinot noir and chardonnay with a touch of meunier, this is a stellar pick for an uber-dry, aged brut. Inside, find notes of ripe, roasted fruits such as apple and peach, and velvety smooth bubbles.
[$70; champagne-bollinger.com]
